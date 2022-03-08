Polkamon Hits Market Cap of $6.40 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.72 or 0.06656150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.73 or 0.99722112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

