PolkaWar Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $185,645.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.10 or 0.06512975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.29 or 0.99603885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045116 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

