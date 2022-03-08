Polker Price Hits $0.0392 on Top Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $753,845.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.06 or 0.06543421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,407.52 or 0.99941161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045162 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars.

