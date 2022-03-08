Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PBKOF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. 771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

