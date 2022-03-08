Polymath (POLY) One Day Volume Tops $20.36 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $359.06 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00261740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001319 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

