Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $2.89

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00007465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $988,246.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

