PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,175,600 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 2,589,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded PostNL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00. PostNL has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

