PotCoin (POT) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.79 or 0.06521823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.05 or 0.00723214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00488121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00338014 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,418,741 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

