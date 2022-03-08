Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,563. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.30 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

