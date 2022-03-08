Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.35. 115,596,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,835,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $306.92 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

