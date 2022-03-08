Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. 1,601,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

