Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $321.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.