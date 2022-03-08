Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 494.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 674,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,874. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.