Power Index Pool Token Hits Market Capitalization of $300,826.18 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $300,826.18 and approximately $7,324.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.77 or 0.06636736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.69 or 0.99947041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

