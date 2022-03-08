Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 129,885 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 497,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 37.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

