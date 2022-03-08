PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 3.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,814,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,401. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -86.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

