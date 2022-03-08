PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.37.

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.48. The company had a trading volume of 491,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,383. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

