PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PriceSmart by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1,746.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,735. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.81.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.