PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PNRG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. 31,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

