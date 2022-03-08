Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. 3,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

