Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

