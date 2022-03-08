ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) were up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 24,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,184,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

