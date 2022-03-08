ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 295,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,860,672 shares.The stock last traded at $56.58 and had previously closed at $56.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 41.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $1,140,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

