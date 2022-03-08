Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,254,798 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £24.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

