PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.60

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 610715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.