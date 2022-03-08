Public Index Network Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $972.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.45 or 0.06673094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,264.07 or 0.99797362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

