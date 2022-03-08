Public Mint (MINT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35,325.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $35,325.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,817,959 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

