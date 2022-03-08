Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.62.

NYSE:PSA opened at $376.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.67. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $4,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

