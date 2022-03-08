Pulmonx (LUNG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Pulmonx had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Pulmonx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Pulmonx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Pulmonx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

1/12/2022 – Pulmonx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

1/7/2022 – Pulmonx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,573. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $792.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,217. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

