Puma (PUMSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/25/2022 – Puma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Puma had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Puma had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52).

2/24/2022 – Puma had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($157.61) to €120.00 ($130.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Puma had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €113.00 ($122.83) to €114.00 ($123.91).

Shares of PUMSY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919. Puma Se has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

