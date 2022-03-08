Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. 57,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.10.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile (TSE:RUF.UN)
