PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $183.60

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 183.60 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.42), with a volume of 263661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.60).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 580 ($7.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The firm has a market cap of £539.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($94,994.76).

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

