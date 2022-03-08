Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Down 4.1%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.