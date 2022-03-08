Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 1,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 61.54% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

