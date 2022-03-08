Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Down 3.9%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 12,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 122,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

