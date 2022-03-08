Pyxis Tankers (PXS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS):

3/2/2022 – Pyxis Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/26/2022 – Pyxis Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Pyxis Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2022 – Pyxis Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Pyxis Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2022 – Pyxis Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Pyxis Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2022 – Pyxis Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

PXS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,523,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,106. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.56. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

