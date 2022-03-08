Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sempra Energy Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $119.26 and a 12 month high of $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 460,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

