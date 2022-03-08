Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signify Health in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Signify Health by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

