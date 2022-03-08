Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.30 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$112.34 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$193.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

