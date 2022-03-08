Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $85.42 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.