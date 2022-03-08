Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.42.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$96.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.11. The company has a market cap of C$32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$83.51 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$307,628.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares in the company, valued at C$822,489.43. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 58,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,502.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

