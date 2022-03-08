Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cinemark by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

