QUAI DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,864.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (CURRENCY:QUAI) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $923,202.75 and approximately $89,864.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

