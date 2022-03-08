Quant (QNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $46.46 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $115.11 or 0.00293358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $46.46 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.33 or 0.01185914 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003567 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.