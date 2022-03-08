Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,521.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $59,521.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,756.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.57 or 0.06653280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.87 or 0.00260269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.32 or 0.00736195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.00522221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00069057 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00354646 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,058,837 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

