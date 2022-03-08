Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will post sales of $775.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.70 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $725.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300,621 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

