Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

