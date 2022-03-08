Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
