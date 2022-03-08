RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.33

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 425095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,951 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in RadNet by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 468,590 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in RadNet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 190,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

