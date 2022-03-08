Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $2.97 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $75.22 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007760 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.42 or 0.06605684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.75 or 1.00430319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046558 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,346,451 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

