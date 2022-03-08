Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 15.6% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

